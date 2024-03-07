Despite losing Theo Johnson to the NFL, tight end should still be a position of strength for James Franklin, Andy Kotelnicki, and the Penn State offense this fall. Even though it's expected to be a strong point of the offense, it will still include a position battle to watch this spring.

Tyler Warren will be back for one more season before he heads off to the NFL. With this, Warren, who had 34 receptions for 422 yards and 7 touchdowns last season, will be the top tight end for the Nittany Lions.

However, how things shake out behind Warren will be a battle to watch this spring. Especially with Penn State having a pair of likely future NFL tight ends battling it out for the second spot on the depth chart behind Warren.