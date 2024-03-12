Few positions have been as strong for Penn State in recent years as cornerback. While the potential is there for the position to be a strength once again in 2024, entering spring practice there is plenty of work to be done by Terry Smith and the defensive staff.

That said, Smith has quietly become one of the best cornerback coaches in the country. Combine that with there still being plenty of talent in the cornerback room, just inexperienced talent, and Penn State should still be fine at the position.