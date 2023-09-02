To cap off our preseason countdown of Penn State's top 25 players ahead of the 2023 season is arguably the best offensive tackle in the country. Checking in at no. 1 for Happy Valley Insider's top 25 players countdown is Olu Fashanu .

There is not much to say about Fashanu that is not already known. He turned down first-round, potentially top-10 pick money to return to Penn State for his redshirt junior season. While finishing his degree was Fashanu's top priority a desire to win a championship was a factor as well.

Multiple outlets had Fashanu as both an All-American and an all-conference performer last season. Ahead of the 2023 season, he has littered All-American and All-Big Ten lists.

The expectations for Fashanu could not be much higher entering 2023. If he has a season anywhere close to what is expected he could play his way not just into being the first offensive lineman selected in April's NFL Draft, but quite possibly the first non-quarterback off the board.

If Penn State is going to reach their goals this fall strong offensive line play will be a big reason why. This would mean an offensive line anchored by Fashanu has played up to their high expectations and strong potential.

Offensive tackles like Fashanu do not come along very often, especially at Penn State. As a former offensive lineman, it is easy to appreciate a player like Fashanu and everything he does. All Penn State fans should appreciate Fashanu this fall.