Penn State's defensive end room and pass rush should be one of the best in the country this fall. A big reason the group has the potential that it does is due to the player who checks in at no. 3 on Happy Valley Insider's preseason top 25 player countdown - Chop Robinson .

In high school, Robinson was one of the best pass rushing prospects in the country. A high four-star prospect, Robinson was a frequent visitor to Penn State early in his recruitment. However, he would commit to and sign with his home state Maryland Terrapins.

Well, in the transfer portal era losing a player in their high school recruitment is not the nail in the coffin it once was. This was the case with Penn State and Robinson. After completing his freshman season in College Park, and being named a Freshman All-American by ESPN, the talented pass rusher entered the transfer portal and quickly committed to Penn State.

Robinson would immediately make an impact for the Nittany Lions. After benefitting from an offseason in Penn State's strength and conditioning program, Robinson became a terror for opposing offensive tackles last fall.

Playing in 12 of 13 games, Robinson recorded 10 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks. He broke up two passes, forced a fumble, and recovered a fumble. He was one of the best players in the country at generating a consistent pass rush and was rated by PFF as one of the best EDGE rushers in the country.

Looking ahead to this fall, Robinson should be one of the best EDGE rushers not just in the Big Ten but in the entire FBS. If Robinson has the season that is expected it would be a huge step toward Penn State's defense reaching their potential, as well as Robinson solidifying himself as a first-round pick in April.