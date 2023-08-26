As we continue to work through the top 10 of our preseason top 25 Penn State Football players here at Happy Valley Insider, for No.7 we return to the offensive side of the ball. Checking in at no. 8 is tight end Theo Johnson .

Johnson came to Penn State as one of the best tight ends in the entire 2020 recruiting cycle. The Ontario native chose the Nittany Lions over fellow Big Ten schools Michigan and Iowa.

A season ending injury to Pat Freiermuth led to Johnson playing a larger role than expected in 2020 as he burned his redshirt, playing in 7 games and making a start. Johnson's role grew in 2021 when he played in all 13 games while making 6 starts. In these 13 games, Johnson hauled in 19 passes for 213 yards and a touchdown.

Last season, Johnson's role continued to grow. Flashing his elite athleticism with more regularity, Johnson finished fourth among Big Ten tight ends with 4 touchdown catches. He finished the season with 328 yards receiving, averaging 16.4 yards per reception.

Johnson also improved substantially as a blocker last season. The 6-foot-6, 264-pound Johnson certainly has the frame to be a strong blocker, and that started to show last season. His growth as a blocker played a big role in the improvement of Penn State's running game.

This fall Johnson should be one of Drew Allar's top targets. Additionally, he will likely emerge as one of the best tight ends not just in the Big Ten, but perhaps in all of college football. It would not be a surprise if Johnson is viewed as the best tight end not named Brock Bowers by the end of the season.