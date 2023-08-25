As we continue our countdown of Penn State's top 25 preseason players, we turn our attention to one of the most underrated players on the team's roster. Checking in at No.8 is cornerback Johnny Dixon .

After playing in 10 games and making 8 starts for South Carolina in 2020, Dixon entered the transfer portal. Thanks in large part to his past relationship with Penn State's coaching staff from his time as a high school recruit, Dixon wound up in Happy Valley.

Dixon appeared in 12 games with Penn State in 2021 before playing in all 13 games including 6 starts last season. Dixon finished the season with 23 tackles, 3 sacks, 2 interceptions, and a forced fumble on his way to being an honorable mention all-conference selection.

Few Penn State players were more overlooked last season than Dixon. In a cornerback room that featured a pair of All-American caliber players in Joey Porter Jr. and Kalen King will do that to a player.

This fall, Dixon will be tough to overlook. With King opposite him, Dixon will likely get treatment very similar to what Porter Jr. caused King to get last season. Due to this, teams will likely choose to throw at Dixon instead of King.

Dixon is more than capable of holding his own if this does prove to be the case. It would not be a surprise to see Dixon prove to be one of the best cornerbacks in the Big Ten this season before taking his talents to Sundays next fall.