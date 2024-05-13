Penn State Football welcomes four more enrollees to campus
16 members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class were already enrolled in classes and on campus. This past weekend, four more players from the class arrived on campus in Happy Valley.
All four of these players are in-state members of the recruiting class. They are linebacker Anthony Speca, wide receiver Peter Gonzalez, defensive end Mylachi Williams, and offensive lineman Caleb Brewer.
All four of these players are likely on their way to a redshirt season. Despite this, arriving on campus will be a huge plus for them. The sooner any player can get into a college's nutrition and strength and conditioning program the better. Additionally, it allows them to begin to adjust to college life during a summer semester when the class workload is not as intense.
There are still five members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class that have not yet arrived on campus. They are safety Dejuan Lane, running back Corey Smith, offensive lineman Donovan Harbour, wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, and cornerback Kenny Woseley. They should all arrive on campus ahead of fall camp this summer.
