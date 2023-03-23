Going back to Booth, he was ranked the 90th overall prospect in the country for the 2023 recruiting cycle and played his high school ball for Brewster Academy up in Massachusetts.

The news comes a day after Penn State head coach Micah Shrewsberry has reportedly accepted a job for the same position with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Penn State's top ranked recruit in their class of 2023, four-star power forward signee Carey Booth has asked for a release from his signed letter of intent according his high school head coach Jason Smith via Twitter.

The loss of Booth is a tough blow for the Nittany Lions program, as he in not only the program's top ranked signee, but also a legacy recruit as his dad Calvin Booth is widely considered one of the best players in Penn State Basketball history. Calvin Booth

The 2023 season was a great season for the Nittany Lions as they finished the year 23-14 with several ranked wins and even made it to the second round of the NCAA Tournament as a 10-seed.

However with Shrewsberry leaving, so is more than half the roster as well. With Booth likely getting his release from his letter of intent that will leave Penn State without a head coach and just seven scholarship players heading into the 2023-24 season.

Now that number isn't 100% official either because Shrewsberry son, Braeden Shrewsberry is also expected to request his release from his letter of intent and no one knows what the third and final signee in Logan Imes will do either as he also has connections to Shrewsberry. It is very possible that the Nittany Lions will be down to just five scholarship players and a lot of empty holes for whoever the next head coach might be.

For those curious what the scholarship chart looks like currently, can check it out here.