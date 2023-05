Happy Valley Insider

In recent years Penn State has produced a lot of high quality cornerback talent. From Amani Oruwariye, to Joey Porter Jr., and now Kalen King and Johnny Dixon, quietly, Terry Smith has become one of the best developers of cornerback talent in the country. Florida native King Mack could be next up for Smith and great cornerbacks at Penn State. Mack could also be in position to make an impact on the field very early in his Nittany Lions career.

Where does Mack fit on the roster?

Mack comes to Penn State with quite a bit of pedigree. He's a four-star recruit from national powerhouse St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale. Due to this, he is more developed than a lot of players are when they arrive on campus. The big question with Mack will be just exactly what position will he play? Will he be a cornerback? A nickelback? Perhaps even slide over to safety for the Nittany Lions? Regardless of where is long-term home is, he is unlikely to crack the two deep to start the season.