Few members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class was more overlooked and less talked about than defensive tackle Tyriq Blanding. Blanding was the lone defensive tackled signed by the Nittany Lions last cycle. Blanding comes to Penn State from Christ the King Regional High School in Middle Village, New York. Penn State's prime competition for Blanding was Michigan,with the Nittany Lions beating out the Wolverines following Blanding's official visit to Penn State last June.

Where does Blanding fit on the roster?

Blanding is a player who should be a lock to redshirt this fall. Blanding has good size to work with at 6'2", 280 pounds. However, he will need time in the strength and conditioning program to add the strength and mass he needs to compete in the Big Ten. Additionally, Blanding did not play much defensive line in high school. Due to this, he has a lot to learn about the fundamentals, techniques, and basics of playing defensive line.