Happy Valley Insider

Maybe it's because he's from Alabama. Maybe it's because he committed to Penn State early in the summer and then had a rather uneventful recruitment. Whatever the reason, few members of Penn State's 2024 recruiting class seemed to fly under-the-radar more than safety DaKaari Nelson. Especially for being a top 100 recruit. Looking back on it, Nelson's recruitment is one Penn State probably had little business winning. Nelson has elite potential as a safety and comes from a long ways away in Selma, Alabama.

To the credit of the Nittany Lion coaching staff, they identified Nelson early and got him to campus for multiple visits. With these visits they were able to win over the entire Nelson family on their way to locking up a potentially elite defensive player.

Where does Nelson fit on the roster?

When it comes to safety Nelson will find himself a bit buried on the depth chart at first. That, however, has more to do with how talented Penn State's safety room is than it does anything else. There are plenty of schools in the country where Nelson could find himself competing for a two deep spot at safety right away. Even though Penn State is not one of those schools, there is still a path to Nelson burning his redshirt this fall.

With Nelson's combination of size and plus speed/athleticism, he could be a major special teams contributor right away. While burning a redshirt to mostly play special teams does not happen very often, it is something that James Franklin has not been afraid to do in the past. Another factor here is Nelson being a recruit who is from as far out of the region as he is. I the transfer portal era it is not uncommon to see schools attempt to get players in that boat as much playing time, even if it's on special teams, right away in an effort to keep them happy.