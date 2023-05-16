With six more members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class arriving on campus this past weekend, we will begin to take a look at where each of these players fit on the roster. Today, we will start by looking at the fit for running back London Montgomery.

The three-star running back come to Penn State from Scranton Prep in Scranton, PA. Montgomery was one of the more underrated members of Penn State's 2023 recruiting class, with injury being a big reason for this. Due to a torn ACL Montgomery missed his entire senior season. If Montgomery would have had a senior season there is a real possibility he would have been able to climb up rankings and finish as a four-star prospect.

Where does Montgomery fit in on the roster?

Now that he is on campus Montgomery's fit on the roster can come into focus. Obviously, the top of the depth chart at running back is set in stone. The duo of Nicholas Singleton and Kaytron Allen is as good as any in the country. Next up behind the two bell cows is transfer Trey Potts. After Potts, not much is clear on the running back depth chart. Also, there are few positions on any team with much depth chart clarity after their top three players.