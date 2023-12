Penn State was able to land the #3=18 recruit in the Class of 2025, as Nate Desmond of Wyoming Seminary committed to the Nittany Lions on Wednesday Night.

Desmond, a two-time PIAA State Champion, is the third current Seminary product to have a commitment to Penn State, joining Luke Lilledahl and Joe Sealey, who committed to Penn State earlier this year.

Desmond made his announcement on Instagram: