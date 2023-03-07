The Sporting News named Pickett a Second Team All-American for the Nittany Lions, who currently sit in ESPN inside Joe Lunardi’s ‘Last Four Byes’ in his latest bracketology update.

After what has been one of the best seasons in Penn State men's basketball's recent history, Penn State guard Jalen Pickett received the first of what is expected to be numerous postseason accolades.

Pickett was one of the best passing guards in the country, averaging seven assists a game, which is in the top five in the country.

Additionally, he averaged 18 PPG and 7.3 RPG, shooting 52.8 percent from the field, 39.3 percent from beyond the arc and 77.8 percent from the line.

All of those are career-highs for the fifth-year from Rochester, New York, who was able to put everything together this season, his second season with the Nittany Lions.

Penn State, who took down then-No. 21 Maryland in their regular season finale, finished conference play as the No. 10 seed in the Big Ten tournament.

The Nittany Lions will play No. 7 seeded Illinois in the second round at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.