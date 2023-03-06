Pickett is one of five finalists for the Bob Cousy Award, given annually to the nation's top point guard. He also is one of 15 players on the Wooden Award National Ballot, as well as one of 15 players on the Oscar Robertson Trophy late season watch list.

Penn State guard Jalen Pickett is in the running for another top award as his stellar senior season continues.

The Rochester, New York, product is the only player in the nation averaging 18 points, seven assists and seven rebound per game. If the season ended today, he'd be just the second player to pull off the feat in the last 30 years.

Going back to his time at Siena College, Pickett has put up gaudy career numbers, over 2,100 points, 700 rebounds and 800 assists.

The point guard looks to continue his dominant play as the Nittany Lions get set to start the Big Ten Tournament against Illinois on Thursday.

With a win against the Fighting Illini, Penn State would be in fantastic position to make its first NCAA Tournament appearance since the 2010-11 season.