Penn State on Wednesday announced that guard Kanye Clary will be returning to the Nittany Lions. The Virginia Beach (VA) native was only one of two players from under Micah Shrewsberry that never entered the transfer portal following Shrwesberry's departure.

The 5-foot-11, 192-pounds averaged 3.7 points, 0.9 rebounds, and 0.7 assists over 32 games this past season, averaging 10.5 minutes a contest.

Clary's return is another big early recruiting win for new Penn State men's head basketball coach Mike Rhoades. Rhoades this week has already landed star VCU guard Ace Baldwin and forward Nick Kern. He joins center Demetrius Lilly and the aforementioned Baldwin and Kern on the Nittany Lions roster for next year.

The Nittany Lions are expected to host VCU transfer Jalen DeLoach on campus this weekend for an official visit as well.