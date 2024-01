With that being said, you can check out the full list of odds below.

Not even 24 hours after the ending of the 2024 College Football National Championship, BetMGM decided to release the odds for next year's National Championship and it features several Big Ten programs including Penn State.

According to BetMGM Sportsbook, there are currently five Big Ten teams that are ranked within the top 15 best odds to win next year's championship. Penn State currently sits as the fourth best amongst the Big Ten Conference, only behind Ohio State, Michigan and Oregon.

Looking back at last year's odds around this time, they are pretty similar for the Nittany Lions as they were once again tied for the 11th best, but the oddsmakers had them slightly different listing them at +2200 last January.

