Penn State will head to Iowa City this Friday to take on the Iowa Hawkeyes in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. This is arguably the most anticipated dual of the year for Penn State and should be interesting, considering the lineups and probable matchups. Penn State has won the last two meetings against Tom Brands and the Hawks, with last year's matchup taking place in the Bryce Jordan Center. Penn State pulled off a couple of close wins that effectively locked up the dual, but Iowa came game as ever and had the Lions on the ropes. While the Hawks are coming off of a 24-11 loss to the Michigan Wolverines last weekend, the Lions last wrestled against Ohio State on Friday night, where Penn State took eight of ten bouts and won 28-9. While the Hawks could not get things going against Michigan, I expect this week's dual meet to be much tighter as several key matchups could swing in either direction. Iowa will be at home this week, which always spells an advantage for the Hawkeyes, but I still feel that Penn State, from top to bottom, has the better lineup and can pull away quickly if it can manage to win a few tight matches. We will be blessed with several matches featuring highly-ranked wrestlers right from the start.

High-Ranked Matchups

We will have #3, ranked 13-0 True Freshman Braeden Davis, take on #5 Drake Ayala, who is 17-2. Ayala dropped a decision to Michael DeAugustino of Michigan last weekend, who Davis beat in the Lions' dual against the Wolverines earlier this year. Davis narrowly escaped his first collegiate loss last weekend in a bout that is still up for intense debate among wrestling fans. However, Davis was able to get the victory and maintain his undefeated record. However, Ayala presents a new challenge as he was ranked #1 at several points earlier this year. 125 has been a weight that nobody can predict correctly, and the dual is sure to get off to a hot start with that matchup. At 141, Real Woods will take on Beau Bartlett. Woods took the initial match between these two last year at the BJC with a 4-1 decision. Woods lost by a Major Decision last weekend to Sergio Lemley, a True Freshman. Bartlett moved into the #1 ranking with a win over Jesse Mendez in OT. 149 features Caleb Rathjen and Tyler Kasak. Kasak has been a crucial fill-in for the Lions this year as Shayne Van Ness is out with an injury. The True Freshman has done an outstanding job and has yet to lose a match this year, and should be ranked in the Top 10 this week after a win over #9 Dylan D'Emilio last weekend. 157 will feature a #1 vs. #2 matchup with Levi Haines and Jared Franek. Haines has undoubtedly been the best wrestler at this weight all year, but he has lacked the offensive firepower I expected out of him this year, winning many of his matches by a close margin. This one should be interesting, and I am curious to see if the atmosphere of Carver-Hawkeye does anything to sway this match in Iowa's direction. I still expect Haines to win. 165 could arguably be Mitch Mesenbrink's toughest test yet. After a good performance last weekend against Bryce Hepner, questions regarding Mesenbrink's bottom game came into question. Hepner was able to ride Mesenbrink very well, and although Mitch was able to gather two reversals, it was the first time we saw him neutralized in any capacity all year. 174 also features an interesting matchup with Patrick Kennedy and Carter Starocci, who did not seem himself last weekend. Starocci missed Michigan and Michigan State with what sounded like an illness, and he still might be nursing the effects of that after a slow performance last weekend.

PROJECTED MATCHUPS Penn State WEIGHT IOWA #2 Braeden Davis 125 #6 Drake Ayala #5 Aaron Nagao 133 #25 Cullan Schriever #1 Beau Bartlett 141 #2 Real Woods #12 Tyler Kasak 149 #15 Caleb Rathjen #1 Levi haines 157 #5 Jared Franek #7 Mitchell Mesenbrink 165 #8 Michael Caliendo #1 Carter Starocci 174 #5 Patrick Kennedy #7 Bennie Traux 184 Aiden Riggins #1 Aaron Brooks 197 #12 Zach Glazier #1 Greg Kerkvliet 285 #28 Ben Kueter