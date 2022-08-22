Penn State Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule / game times
Penn State Hockey has filled out their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a list of names, dates and locations for the Nittany Lions this year.
|DATE / TIME
|OPPONENT
|LOCATION
|
Oct. 7th
7:00pm
|
Canisius Golden Griffins
(Atlantic Hockey)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)
|
Oct. 8th
6:00pm
|
Canisius Golden Griffins
|
Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)
|
Oct. 13th
7:00pm
|
Mercyhurst Lakers
(Atlantic Hockey)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)
|
Oct. 14th
TBA
|
Mercyhurst Lakers
|
Mercyhurst Ice Center
(Erie, PA)
|
Oct. 20th
7:00pm
|
St. Thomas Tommies (CCHA)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Oct. 21st
7:00pm
|
St. Thomas Tommies (CCHA)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Oct. 28th
TBA
|
Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
Kohl Center
|
Oct. 29th
TBA
|
Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
Kohl Center
(Madison, WI)
|
Nov. 4th
7:00pm
|
Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Nov. 5th
TBA
|
Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Nov. 10th
TBA
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)
|
3M Arena at Mariucci
(Minneapolis, MN)
|
Nov. 11th
TBA
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)
|
3M Arena at Mariucci
|
Nov. 18th
7:00pm
|
Michigan State Spartans (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Nov. 19th
TBA
|
Michigan State Spartans (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Nov. 22nd
7:00pm
|
Alaska (Independent)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Nov. 23rd
5:00pm
|
Alaska (Independent)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Dec. 2nd
7:00pm
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Dec. 3rd
TBA
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Dec. 9th
TBA
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)
|
Compton Family Ice Arena
|
Dec. 10th
TBA
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)
|
Compton Family Ice Arena
(Notre Dame, IN)
|
Dec. 30th
5:05pm
|
RIT Tigers (Atlantic Hockey)
|
Gene Polisseni Center
(Henrietta, NY)
|
Dec. 31st
TBA
|
RIT Tigers (Atlantic Hockey)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Jan. 13th
TBA
|
Michigan State Spartans (B1G)
|
Munn Ice Arena
(East Lansing, MI)
|
Jan. 14th
TBA
|
Michigan State Spartans (B1G)
|
Munn Ice Arena
|
Jan. 20th
7:00pm
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Jan. 21st
5:00pm
|
Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Jan. 27th
TBA
|
Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
Yost Ice Arena
(Ann Arbor, MI)
|
Jan 28th
TBA
|
Michigan Wolverines (B1G)
|
Yost Ice Arena
|
Feb. 3rd
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)
|
Ohio State Ice Rink
(Columbus, OH)
|
Feb. 4th
TBA
|
Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)
|
Ohio State Ice Rink
|
Feb 17th
7:00pm
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Feb. 18th
5:00pm
|
Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Feb 24th
TBA
|
Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
|
Feb 25th
5:00pm
|
Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)
|
Pegula Ice Arena
