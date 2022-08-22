 Penn State Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule / game times
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-08-22 10:14:02 -0500') }} other sports Edit

Penn State Hockey announces 2022-23 schedule / game times

Richard Schnyderite • NittanyNation
Publisher
@RivalsRichie

Penn State Hockey has filled out their schedule for the upcoming 2022-23 season and here is a list of names, dates and locations for the Nittany Lions this year.


Not a Subscriber? Join us now and get 50% OFF your first year! (HUGE SAVINGS)

CONFIRMED GAMES / DATES FOR 2022-23 SCHEDULE
DATE / TIME OPPONENT LOCATION

Oct. 7th

7:00pm

Canisius Golden Griffins

(Atlantic Hockey)

Pegula Ice Arena

(State College, PA)

Oct. 8th

6:00pm

Canisius Golden Griffins
(Atlantic Hockey)

Pegula Ice Arena

(State College, PA)

Oct. 13th

7:00pm

Mercyhurst Lakers

(Atlantic Hockey)

Pegula Ice Arena

(State College, PA)

Oct. 14th

TBA

Mercyhurst Lakers
(Atlantic Hockey)

Mercyhurst Ice Center

(Erie, PA)

Oct. 20th

7:00pm

St. Thomas Tommies (CCHA)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Oct. 21st

7:00pm

St. Thomas Tommies (CCHA)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Oct. 28th

TBA

Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)

Kohl Center
(Madison, WI)

Oct. 29th

TBA

Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)

Kohl Center

(Madison, WI)

Nov. 4th

7:00pm

Michigan Wolverines (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Nov. 5th

TBA

Michigan Wolverines (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Nov. 10th

TBA

Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)

3M Arena at Mariucci

(Minneapolis, MN)

Nov. 11th

TBA

Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)

3M Arena at Mariucci
(Minneapolis, MN)

Nov. 18th

7:00pm

Michigan State Spartans (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Nov. 19th

TBA

Michigan State Spartans (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Nov. 22nd

7:00pm

Alaska (Independent)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Nov. 23rd

5:00pm

Alaska (Independent)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Dec. 2nd

7:00pm

Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Dec. 3rd

TBA

Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Dec. 9th

TBA

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)

Compton Family Ice Arena
(Notre Dame, IN)

Dec. 10th

TBA

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)

Compton Family Ice Arena

(Notre Dame, IN)

Dec. 30th

5:05pm

RIT Tigers (Atlantic Hockey)

Gene Polisseni Center

(Henrietta, NY)

Dec. 31st

TBA

RIT Tigers (Atlantic Hockey)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Jan. 13th

TBA

Michigan State Spartans (B1G)

Munn Ice Arena

(East Lansing, MI)

Jan. 14th

TBA

Michigan State Spartans (B1G)

Munn Ice Arena
(East Lansing, MI)

Jan. 20th

7:00pm

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Jan. 21st

5:00pm

Notre Dame Fighting Irish (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Jan. 27th

TBA

Michigan Wolverines (B1G)

Yost Ice Arena

(Ann Arbor, MI)

Jan 28th

TBA

Michigan Wolverines (B1G)

Yost Ice Arena
(Ann Arbor, MI)

Feb. 3rd
TBA

Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)

Ohio State Ice Rink

(Columbus, OH)

Feb. 4th

TBA

Ohio State Buckeyes (B1G)

Ohio State Ice Rink
(Columbus, OH)

Feb 17th

7:00pm

Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Feb. 18th

5:00pm

Minnesota Golden Gophers (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Feb 24th

TBA

Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)

Feb 25th

5:00pm

Wisconsin Badgers (B1G)

Pegula Ice Arena
(State College, PA)
BOLD = HOME GAME

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Wrestling Room Board

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the Penn State Athletics FREE board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}