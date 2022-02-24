Penn State Hockey's losing streak extends to five straight games

Penn State traveled to South Bend, Indiana for a two-game weekend set against No. 13/12 Notre Dame at the start of the month and were out-scored 10-2 in those two games, losing both of them.

After an impressive showing at home against one of the best teams in the county in Ohio State, that Saturday’s home loss started what is now a five-game losing streak.

The month of February hasn’t been kind to Penn State hockey as the Nittany Lions have gone winless so far in the month.

The Feb. 4 opener started rough as the Nittany Lions went down late in the first period off a short-handed goal and from there, things didn’t get better.

Connor MacEachern’s goal with 5:34 left in the second got Penn State to within one before Notre Dame re-established its two-goal lead.

Tyler Gratton cut that to one at 3-2 just under four minutes into the third, but that was as close as the Nittany Lions got as the Fighting Irish scored four more to end the game with a flourish, winning 7-2.

There wasn’t much to talk about on Feb. 5 as the Fighting Irish notched a goal in all three periods on its way to a 3-0 shutout win.

Notre Dame’s 10 goals were scored by 10 different players that weekend. Fast forward two weeks and Penn State was once again on the road against another top-ranked opponent in Minnesota.

The Nittany Lions fared better against the Golden Gophers despite coming up short in both games, starting with Friday.

Ryan Kirwan has been in top form as of late and he was immediately a factor toward the end of the first period, tying the game at 1-1 just before intermission.

Unfortunately, the second and third periods turned into the Jack Perbix show as he netted two goals, including an empty-netter as Minnesota won, 3-1.

The losing skid didn’t seem to affect Penn State out of the gates on Saturday as they scored three times in the first period, starting with Danny Dzhaniyev just over two minutes into the game.

Kirwan had his second goal of the weekend just over halfway into the period and Tyler Paquette followed with a goal just 14 seconds later.

That 3-0 lead seemed quite secure until Minnesota scored twice within the first 13 minutes of the second to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Xander Lamppa stopped the bleeding momentarily, scoring two minutes later to put the Nittany Lions up 4-2, but unlike in the first, Minnesota once again had an answer, scoring at the 17:27 mark to go into the final intermission down just 5-4.

Two quick goals in the third completely erased Penn State’s early 3-0 lead as the Nittany Lions now trailed 5-4. A late push was too late as another empty-netter put the game away for good.

Penn State’s five-game losing skid has the team currently sitting with a 15-17 record and a 6-16 record in conference play. The Nittany Lions finish the regular season with a trip to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Friday and Saturday.