Penn State Hockey suffers loss to No. 2 Minnesota in Big Ten semifinals

Penn State was no easy opponent for the Golden Gophers to navigate, but in the end, a late goal would eliminate the Nittany Lions from the postseason, losing a close 3-2 game on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions were then faced with a second trip to Minneapolis this season to take on No. 2 Minnesota, arguably the odds-on favorite to win the conference tournament.

Momentum was at a season high for Penn State hockey after defeating No. 12 Ohio State in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Minnesota began the scoring in the first period at the 12:04 mark, as the team’s top scorer, Ben Meyers, netted his 16th of the season, an even-strength goal past Liam Souliere.

Souliere, a sophomore, ended up starting seven of the last eight games in net for Penn State, going 3-4 in goal. He played very well in this game, stopping 22 of 25 Minnesota shots.

The power play both hurt and benefitted Penn State in the second period as just 27 seconds in, Jackson LaCombe scored on the man-advantage to make it 2-0 Golden Gophers.

However, the deficit ended up fueling Penn State that much more, coming back to tie the score up by the second intermission, with goals from Tyler Paquette and Dylan Lugris within the last six minutes of the period.

Lugris’s power play goal gave the Nittany Lions the edge going into the third. However, Penn State was unable to pepper the goal with shots, managing just five in the period.

Minnesota wasn’t any better, recording just four shots on goal in the third, but with just 2:26 left on the clock, Sammy Walker scored the game-winner to send Golden Gophers to the Big Ten Tournament championship.

Penn State will have to hope for an at-large bid for the NCAA Tournament since their chance at an auto-bid has been dashed.

The odds are against them, but the Nittany Lions’ fate will be decided during the NCAA Tournament selection show, taking place on March 20 at 6:30 PM.