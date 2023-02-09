That poor finish gave Wisconsin the edge in overtime as the Badgers escaped from Bryce Jordan Center with a 79-74 win.

However, PSU shot just 3-of-9 from the field and 0-of-5 from three in overtime while the Badgers went 3-of-4 and 4-of-8 from the foul line to 0 attempted free throws from the Nittany Lions.

A game that saw the Nittany Lions trail by six at halftime and by as many as eight points in the first half, they needed a last-second three-point attempt by Seth Lundy to even get to overtime.

It was an all-out fight to the finish between Penn State basketball and Wisconsin on Wednesday, with things headed to overtime after the two teams were tied at 68-68 at the end of regulation.

Overall, it was a solid shooting performance from Penn State (14-10, 5-8 Big Ten), who shot 49.2 percent from the field and 39.3 percent (9-of-23) from beyond the arc.

PSU also got to the foul line, shooting 7-of-11 from the charity stripe in the game, but where Penn State exceeded, Wisconsin exceeded that much more.

The Badgers (14-9, 6-7 Big Ten) shot 52.8 percent from the field and a staggering 45.8 percent from three (11-of-24), making five more total free throws despite shooting just 63.8 percent from the line.

Wisconsin had a balanced scoring night as four players scored in double-figures, led by Chucky Hepburn with 19 points, but the best performance of the night from UW came from Connor Essegian, who shot 6-of-9 from the field and 4-of-7 from three, scoring 18 points.

Jalen Pickett had another fantastic game for the Nittany Lions, despite fouling out in overtime, scoring 17 points along with eight rebounds and eight assists.

Lundy, who tied things up to go to overtime, nearly had a double-double, shooting 5-of-9 from the field and 4-of-8 from three as he had 14 points and nine rebounds. Penn State also had four players finish in double-figures in the loss.

The closest the Nittany Lions got in overtime was 74-72 after a Pickett layup, only for Max Klesmit to answer back with a layup of his own to make it a four-point ballgame again.

Penn State missed its chances late to cut into the lead and make things much more interesting, but in the end, Wednesday’s loss made the road to the NCAA Tournament that much tougher.

The Nittany Lions travel to play Maryland in their next game at noon Saturday.