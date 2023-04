With length, proficiency, and a seemingly automatic mid-range game, UMass transfer RJ Luis authored an instant impact this past season.

The 6-foot-7 Miami native, with the nose for the rim and ability to score it off the bounce without requiring too many dribbles, averaged 16.8 points during the final five games of the season at UMass.

A 6-foot-7 guard with unique positional size and efficiency, Luis was efficient during his freshman season with the Minutemen. He shot it at 45 percent from the floor on the season.