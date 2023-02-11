Historically and currently, polished and upside-heavy big men have been the most highly sought commodities on the recruiting market. While today's game is predicated on versatility, interchangeability, and being able to play and guard multiple positions regardless of size, a true back to the rim big tends to have an easier road than others, recruiting wise.

The transfer portal is again likely to spin out of control this off-season. Once again, coaches are prioritizing transfers on the collegiate and JUCO level while prep and high school kids take a back seat and in some cases, wait in the wings for an offer.

Given how easily sky-scraping big men appeal to coaches at the next level and given how big men tend to develop later than guards and wings (and simultaneously get recruited on upside), the process is easily understandable.

One 6-foot-11 Class of 2024 frontline piece who has drawn the attention of Penn State and a variety of others is Raleigh Burgess of Sycamore HS in Cincinnati.