After a ton of back and forth in this one, Wisconsin was able to pull away to secure the last second 63-60 victory over Penn State.

Now the Nittany Lions played some legit offense today despite the loss, but they couldn't hit the shots that mattered most as they had one opportunity to take the lead and another to tie the game with just seconds remaining, neither would end up going in.

End of that day Penn State still managed to shoot the ball pretty well, as they hit 44.9% from the field and 40.0% from beyond the arc. Most of that came from the program's leading scorer in senior guard Jalen Pickett who finished with 19pts, 12rebs and 6asts. Along with him, the team also got solid offensive outputs from Andrew Funk (16pts) and Myles Dread (11pts).

On the flip side of the court, the defense wasn't great. Yes they held Wisconsin below their season average of 66.8 points per game, but they also allowed the Badgers to score a ton in the paint (28pts) and shoot well from deep (7-of-17), thus earning them the victory.

Overall if you're Penn State, you just have to pick your head up and keep it moving as the Big Ten is a legit gauntlet and this year's Nittany Lions squad will fight until the final seconds every night.