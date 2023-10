Today the program announced another venue change as the program will face off against Illinois on February 21st at Rec Hall with tip-off set for 6:30pm ET and the game can be televised on the Big Ten Network.

The 2023-24 Penn State Basketball was officially set a few weeks ago, but recently there have been some changes to the schedule as the Nittany Lions announced they will be making their return to Madison Square Garden to take on Georgia Tech in a Holiday Festival event.

This matchup marks the first time that the program will play inside of Rec Hall since the 2015-16 season when they defeated Louisiana Monroe by a final score of 54-50 back on December 21th, 2015.

Since this is reduced capacity event as compared to the games inside of the Bryce Jordan Center, this will be a season ticket holder exclusive event that will be limited to general and student season ticket holders. There will be no single game tickets sold for this event.

The Nittany Lions women's basketball program will also play a game inside of Rec Hall as they will take on Ohio State on February 22nd, with tip-off set for 6pm and will also be available to watch on the Big Ten Network.