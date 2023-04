As a long 6-foot-6, 190-pound guard known for confrontational defense and consistent downhill scoring, Harrisburg, Pa. native Chance Westry is looking to reset his career after a freshman year at Auburn.

Westry played significant minutes at the start of the season but soon fell out of favor, shut down due to a nagging right knee injury.

The injury appeared to hamper his mobility, as he played just 11 games and averaged 2.5 points and 1.0 assists. With a game predicated on cuts and handling the changing of the speeds, the injury ultimately rendered Westry a non-factor.