As Penn State scours the portal market for new additions 2024, a potential candidate to join the special teams unit appears to currently be on campus. Tulsa kicker Chase Meyer is in Happy Valley for a visit, he announced via X on Thursday evening.

Meyer spent one season at Tulsa after previously transferring from Penn. In his lone year with the Golden Hurricane, Meyer connected on 17-20 field goal attempts with a long of 47 yards and 30-31 extra point attempts. His 85% clip would have been third in the Big Ten last season. The sophomore specialist was also named third team All-American Athletic for his campaign.

Redshirt senior kicker Alex Felkins is set to depart from the program this off-season while James Franklin and special teams coordinator Stacy Collins look for his replacement out of the transfer portal. Meyer could be just that. He has only reported receiving an offer from San Diego State since entering the portal at the beginning of the month.