The Wolverines are 14-11-3 on the season and 7-9-2-0-1-1 in conference play, good for fifth in the Big Ten. Michigan is coming off of a home series against Michigan State, where they got swept, dropping the first game 5-1 and the second 3-2. Penn State also got swept this past weekend against Minnesota in Minneapolis, getting shutout 3-0 on both nights.

This weekend will mark the third and fourth meetings between the two teams this season after they split the series in Ann Arbor back in November. The Wolverines won the first game 6-4, but the Nittany Lions bounced back the following night to win 5-3.

Michigan has the top six scorers in the league and has been led this season by sophomore Rutger McGroarty, who has 36 points between 10 goals and 26 assists. Not far behind him sit his linemates Gavin Brindley and Dylan Duke, who have 35 and 34 points, respectively, each with 17 goals, leading the conference in goals per game. T.J. Hughes, Frank Nazar III, and Seamus Casey also have 34 points on the season.

The Wolverines lead the Big Ten and are second in the nation for goals scored per game, averaging 4.43. Michigan leads the conference on the powerplay with 39 goals on 108 attempts for a 36.1 percent success rate. Dylan Duke leads the conference in power-play goals with 10, just two ahead of Penn State freshman Aiden Fink. The teams penalty kill however is fifth in the conference as they have killed 76 of their opponents 97 chances for a 78.4 percent success rate.

Michigans net minder Jake Barczewski transferred from Canisius for his graduate year and he has started in all but three of the teams games with a 12-10-3 record, with a 2.83 goals against average and .910 save percentage.

The NIttany Lions are paced by Freshman Aiden Fink who has 32 points on the season, between 15 goals and 17 assists. He is just the third first year to record 30 points in a season, which las happened in 2016-2017 when both Denis Smiornov and Nate Sucese recorded 47 and 35 points respectively.

His linemate Matt DiMarsico is second on the team in points with 24 between six goals and the team lead of 18 assists. This marks the second time in program history when a pair of Freshman have lead the team in points, the first was in the inaugural season in 2012-2013 when Casey Bailey and David Glen recorded 27 and 25 points each.

In addition to hockey in Pegula it is also Penn States annual Dance Marathon, which is where students do not si or sleep for 46 hours straight in efforts to support childhood cancer.

“Not long ago Adam Pilewecz raised more money than any other athlete. It’s something that our team loves to sdo and they’ll go over there when they can.” Head Coach Guy Gadowsky said.

The event occurs in the BJC and will effect game day parking and cause an increase of traffic.