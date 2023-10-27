Penn State-Indiana Player Unofficial Availability Report
Penn State is seeking to bounce back this weekend following its first defeat of the 2023 season last Saturday to Ohio State.
The Nittany Lions welcome a struggling Indiana team to Beaver Stadium but may have to win without a couple of key contributors.
Here is who could be in or out for both programs this Saturday.
Penn State
In addition to its first loss of the year, Penn State suffered a key injury against the Buckeyes last week to arguably its best defensive player in defensive end Chop Robinson.
Robinson was carted off the field following the injury he sustained and missed the media viewing portion of practice this week.
James Franklin has said that the team hopes to get Robinson back “sooner rather than later” but his status for this weekend’s game is certainly in question.
Also in question will be the overall depth of the defensive end group as Amin Vanover is still considered to be a game time decision.
Franklin said “it is too early to tell” regarding the junior defensive end’s status so expect to see Dani Dennis-Sutton in the rotation once again in addition to freshman Jameial Lyons potentially.
A positive note on the injury front on the offensive side of the ball involves left guard JB Nelson who was injured and carted off against Northwestern on September 30th.
Nelson suited up and warmed up against Ohio State last week but did not see the field in the 20-12 loss.
But Nelson has been a participant in practice this week and Franklin has indicated that he’ll be good to go for the matchup with the Hoosiers.
Indiana
Indiana lost two key defensive backs in its loss to Rutgers last weekend which could certainly affect their ability to stop Drew Allar and the Nittany Lion offense.
Safety-linebacker hybrid and team captain Noah Pierre will be out for “an extended period of time” according to coach Tom Allen which is certainly a big blow for the back end of that Hoosier defense.
Pierre is also a six-year veteran who is extremely versatile out of the husky position so that is a massive loss for defensive coordinator Matt Guerrieri.
They will likely be forced to thrust true freshman Amare Ferrell into Pierre’s role against Penn State on Saturday.
The other key injury for the Hoosiers defensive backfield last week was to safety Phillip Dunnam.
Allen says that “hopefully we’ll get Dunnam back” which indicates he has a shot to play against Penn State this weekend which will be key due to the youth already being inserted in the DB rotation.
Of the others who were questionable or out for Indiana last week, the team said it hoped to have fifth-year running back Josh Henderson back at practice this week following a long term injury but it seems unlikely he’ll return in time for the team’s matchup in Happy Valley.