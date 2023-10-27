Penn State is seeking to bounce back this weekend following its first defeat of the 2023 season last Saturday to Ohio State. The Nittany Lions welcome a struggling Indiana team to Beaver Stadium but may have to win without a couple of key contributors. Here is who could be in or out for both programs this Saturday.



Penn State

In addition to its first loss of the year, Penn State suffered a key injury against the Buckeyes last week to arguably its best defensive player in defensive end Chop Robinson. Robinson was carted off the field following the injury he sustained and missed the media viewing portion of practice this week. James Franklin has said that the team hopes to get Robinson back “sooner rather than later” but his status for this weekend’s game is certainly in question. Also in question will be the overall depth of the defensive end group as Amin Vanover is still considered to be a game time decision. Franklin said “it is too early to tell” regarding the junior defensive end’s status so expect to see Dani Dennis-Sutton in the rotation once again in addition to freshman Jameial Lyons potentially. A positive note on the injury front on the offensive side of the ball involves left guard JB Nelson who was injured and carted off against Northwestern on September 30th. Nelson suited up and warmed up against Ohio State last week but did not see the field in the 20-12 loss. But Nelson has been a participant in practice this week and Franklin has indicated that he’ll be good to go for the matchup with the Hoosiers.



Indiana