Penn State Junior Day Visitor List - January 28th Edition
Every January, Penn State Football hosts a long list of recruits on campus for several Junior Day events as they are called. It's when the current high school football juniors are invited up to campus to meet with the staff, check out the facilities and just spend the day at State College.
With that being said, let's take a look at which prospects have already confirmed that they plan to attend?
CLASS OF 2024
WR Tasean Young-Stieff (Broad Run - VA)*
WR Peter Gonzalez (Central Catholic - PA)*
WR Terrance Moore (Tampa Catholic - FL)*
TE Max LeBlanc (Baylor School - TN)*
OL Cooper Cousins (McDowell - PA)**
OL Ben Roebuck (St. Edwards - OH)*
OL DeAndre Carter (Mater Dei - CA)*
OL Zafir Stewart (Imhotep Charter - PA)*
OT/DT Judah Pruitt (Shabazz - NJ)+
DE Benedict Umeh (Avon Old Farms - CT)*
DE Jaylen Harvey (Quince Orchard - MD)*
DE Dylan Stephenson (Columbus - FL)*
DT Jahsear Whittington (Imhotep - PA)* -- PITT commit
LB Kari Jackson (Belleville - MI)+
LB Jeremiah Beasley (Belliville - MI)+
CB Kenneth Woseley (Imhotep Charter - PA)*
S Vaboue Toure (Irvington - NJ)*
ATH Fatim Diggs (Woodrow Wilson - NJ)*
CLASS OF 2025
QB Bryce Underwood (Belleville - MI)+
WR Quincy Porter (Bergen Catholic - NJ)*
OL Jaylene Matthews (Toms River North - NJ)*
LB Andre Thomas Jr (Belleville - MI)+
ATH DJ McClary (Snyder - NJ)*
CLASS OF 2026
DB Kharon Craig (Avon Old Farms - CT)+
* -- HOLDS PSU OFFER
** -- PENN STATE COMMIT
+ -- HOLDS POWER FIVE OFFER
