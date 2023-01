Penn State kicker Jake Pinegar will forgo his final year of eligibility at Penn State to declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, he announced via Twitter.

The Ankeny, Iowa, native had an up-and-down Nittany Lion career. He started as a true freshman in 2018, going 16-for-24 on field goal attempts and leading the Big Ten in points scored that season.





After starting the next two seasons, current Ravens punter Jordan Stout took over placekicking duties in 2021. Pinegar reclaimed his role in 2022, where he went 12-for-16 including a career-long 50-yard field goal.





Pinegar concludes his Penn State career with the second-most points in program history.