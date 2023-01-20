It will be the Lions' first match since the 28-11 win against the Wisconsin Badgers, who took Penn State into the 174 bout tied before the newest edition of "Murderers' Row" took over.

The Penn State Nittany Lions wrestling team (8-0, 1-0 B1G) will kick off the first of two duals at the Bryce Jordan Center this year tomorrow night against the University of Michigan Wolverines (7-0, 2-0 B1G).

Among the notable matchups in the BJC on Friday will be the 165-pound weight class, where #16 Alex Facundo (9-1) will take on #5 Cameron Amine (7-1). Amine should ring a bell with many wrestling fans, as Cameron is the cousin of NCAA runner-up Myles Amine, who dropped a 5-3 decision to PSU's own Aaron Brooks at the NCAA Championships last year.

However, the marquee matchup will take place at heavyweight, where #1 Greg Kerkvliet will take on #2 Mason Parris. The two come into the match with undefeated records, Kerkvliet at 7-0 and Parris at 17-0.

Wrestling kicks off tomorrow night at 7 p.m. in the BJC. A friendly reminder that Penn State Hockey is facing off against Notre Dame in Pegula Ice Arena at the same time, so parking is extremely limited. The East BJC Lot is already sold out, so if you haven't coordinated parking, you will have to do so through ParkMobile.