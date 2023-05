Penn State head basketball coach Mike Rhoades continues to build his roster for next season and on Wednesday, the Nittany Lions picked up a commitment from overseas. Icelandic guard Bragi Gudmundsson announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions via Instagram.

The 6-foot-5, 19-year-old guard has recently played for Grindavik in the Iceland - Express League. He has averaged 10.4 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.0 assists over 21 games played. After being a depth player for the last few seasons, Gudmundsson has had a career season for Grindavik this year while averaging 25.1 minutes per night.

Gudmundsson is Rhoades' first 2023 commitment since coming to Penn State this spring. Rhoades of course has been active in the transfer portal adding VCU transfers Ace Baldwin and Nick Kern first before also bringing in center Qudus Wahab, forward Zach Hicks, forward Puff Johnson, forward Leo O'Boyle, and guard RayQuawndis Mitchell. He was also able to keep around guard Kayne Clary, guard Jameel Brown, and forward Demetrius Lilley from this past year's team.