Penn State is getting a jump on recruiting the 2025 class. The Nittany Lions just picked up their first commitment for the 2025 class in Jaelyne Matthews . The four-star offensive lineman out of Toms River (N.J.) Toms River North just visited Penn State this past weekend and it went well enough for him to want to end the recruiting process early.

"Every time I go up there I become closer and closer with the coaching staff, the players, and coach Franklin," Matthews said. "The facility is gorgeous and the classrooms are amazing. Academically, they do a good job helping the athletes and the support they give them.

"I honestly feel like all the coaches want to treat me like a son," he said. "Coach Gabe Infante, coach Trautwein, coach Franklin, and all of them have gone above and beyond to recruit me.

"I feel pretty close with the other commits," said Matthews. "Of course, I'm a 2025 player and they're in the 2024 class but I've talked with them and asked why they committed, why I should commit, and they said all good things. They loved the academics and want to get the education.

"My parents really like it and support my decision," he said. "It's not as far as my other top schools."