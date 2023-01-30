Penn State lands first 2025 commitment in four-star OL Jaelyne Matthews
Penn State is getting a jump on recruiting the 2025 class. The Nittany Lions just picked up their first commitment for the 2025 class in Jaelyne Matthews. The four-star offensive lineman out of Toms River (N.J.) Toms River North just visited Penn State this past weekend and it went well enough for him to want to end the recruiting process early.
IN HIS OWN WORDS
"Every time I go up there I become closer and closer with the coaching staff, the players, and coach Franklin," Matthews said. "The facility is gorgeous and the classrooms are amazing. Academically, they do a good job helping the athletes and the support they give them.
"I honestly feel like all the coaches want to treat me like a son," he said. "Coach Gabe Infante, coach Trautwein, coach Franklin, and all of them have gone above and beyond to recruit me.
"I feel pretty close with the other commits," said Matthews. "Of course, I'm a 2025 player and they're in the 2024 class but I've talked with them and asked why they committed, why I should commit, and they said all good things. They loved the academics and want to get the education.
"My parents really like it and support my decision," he said. "It's not as far as my other top schools."
RIVALS' REACTION
Matthews has the look of an elite prospect in the 2025 class. The offensive tackle has a huge frame, long arms, and has shown great athleticism at an early age. Matthews is one of the first 100 players in the 2025 class to earn four-star status and, if he continues to develop at this rate, he has the physical tools to remain a highly ranked player throughout the process. Penn State couldn't have asked for a better start to their 2025 class. Recruiting top end offensive linemen has been a focus for the Nittany Lions for a long time but they've had mixed results over the years. Getting Matthews onboard is certainly a step in the right direction.