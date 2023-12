Over the last two days, Penn State has received a pair of preferred walk-on commitments from a pair of in-state prospects. Mt. Lebanon linebacker Beckham Dee and Canon-McMillian defensive back Tyler Armstead have announced their commitments to the Nittany Lions.

Advertisement

Tyler Armstead - Bishop McMillian

Armstead is a nice-sized cornerback prospect at 6-foot-2 and about 160 pounds. Not only shows promise as a cornerback but also has proven to be a strong special teams performer, something as a PWO will be key for Armstead going forward if he hopes to eventually see the field at Penn State. Reported a 4.68 forty-yard dash last spring.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAlIENPTU1JVFRFROKAvO+4jyA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3 aXR0ZXIuY29tL3BzdWZvb3RiYWxsP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBw c3Vmb290YmFsbDwvYT4gIFRoYW5rIHlvdSBmb3IgYmVsaWV2aW5nIGluIG1l IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vY29hY2hqZnJhbmtsaW4/ cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QGNvYWNoamZyYW5rbGluPC9hPiA8YSBo cmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0NvYWNoVGVycnlQU1U/cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENvYWNoVGVycnlQU1U8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0 dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfRWxieT9yZWZfc3JjPXR3c3JjJTVF dGZ3Ij5AQ29hY2hfRWxieTwvYT4gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVy LmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL1dlQXJlP3NyYz1oYXNoJmFtcDtyZWZfc3JjPXR3c3Jj JTVFdGZ3Ij4jV2VBcmU8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5j b20vaGFzaHRhZy9Mb2NrZG93blU/c3JjPWhhc2gmYW1wO3JlZl9zcmM9dHdz cmMlNUV0ZnciPiNMb2NrZG93blU8L2E+IFRoYW5rIHlvdSB0byBteSBmYW1p bHksIGNvYWNoZXMsIGFuZCB0ZWFtbWF0ZXMgZm9yIHN1cHBvcnRpbmcgbWUu ICA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0xJR1Nwb3J0c0dyb3Vw P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkBMSUdTcG9ydHNHcm91cDwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvL0FBbWoydllNZTQiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS9BQW1qMnZZTWU0PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IFR5bGVyIEFybXN0ZWFkIChA NlR5bGVyQXJtc3RlYWQpIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRlci5jb20v NlR5bGVyQXJtc3RlYWQvc3RhdHVzLzE3MzQzOTcwMzA2MDcyNTc4MTI/cmVm X3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMTIsIDIwMjM8L2E+PC9ibG9j a3F1b3RlPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9wbGF0Zm9ybS50 d2l0dGVyLmNvbS93aWRnZXRzLmpzIiBjaGFyc2V0PSJ1dGYtOCI+PC9zY3Jp cHQ+Cgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

Beckham Dee

Dee is arguably a huge steal as a preferred walk on commitment. The Mt. Lebanon standout was committed to Air Force to play football originally before now committing to being a Nittany Lion. Dee is one of the state's top senior linebackers and had a quality offer list as well, nearing 20 offers from a combination of FBS and FCS programs. Has quality size at 6-foot-1 and 210 pounds, and plays an aggressive form of linebacker but shows strong instincts and football IQ as one would expect with some of the programs that have offered him. Will have an opportunity to carve out a very good special teams role for himself once he arrives on campus.