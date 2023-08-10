The Butkus Award is given out annually to the best linebacker in college football while the Jim Thorpe Award is annually given out to the top defensive back in college football.

Carter, a sophomore out of Philadelphia, had a phenomenal freshman campaign for Penn State in 2022, recording 56 tackles, including 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He earned All-Big Ten honors from both the media and coaches while also being named to numerous Freshmen All-American teams. Carter is expected to be one of the top linebackers in the country this fall, but the Nittany Lions coaching staff is still trying to keep things simple for the sophomore linebacker.

"If Abdul just does simple things in a simple manner, it will look extraordinary to the outside eye because that's just what very talented people do," defensive coordinator Manny Diaz said on Sunday afternoon at Penn State's media day. "You know, when you're extremely talented, and you play simple. You make simple things look extraordinary, and that, to me, has been what we're trying to get him to understand as he goes into year two."

Jacobs, on the other hand, is entering his junior year and is receiving quite a bit of draft hype, with some believing he could work his way into being one of the top linebackers selected in next year's draft. Jacobs has played in 32 games for Penn State, making 23 starts in the process, and was an All-Big Ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media last season. Last year, he totaled 52 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, two fumble recoveries and one interception.

Finally, junior cornerback Kalen King enters the season as one of the best cornerbacks in the nation with a chance to be Penn State's first-ever defensive back drafted in the first round next spring.

Last year, King was an All-America selection by numerous outlets and was also an All-Big Ten third-team selection from both the coaches and media. He had 30 tackles last season, including three tackles for loss, but broke up 18 passes throughout the season and defended 21 total. He also recorded three interceptions.

In the eyes of Manny Diaz, King's biggest challenge this fall will be ensuring that he keeps the same edge.

"Everyone knows you're number four right now, but you cannot lose that edge that you had about yourself that really made you great the year before," Daiz said at media day on Sunday. "So I think those are the big things I think, I think he brings that every day. Here in the month of August, and we've got you know, he should have all the confidence in what he's demonstrated in games, and we have all the confidence in him. But as we tell him and the entire defense, that resets, and that restarts every offseason."



