With big expectations coming for Penn State Football this upcoming season, linebacker Abdul Carter and Jaylen Reed took some time to speak on the team's outlook and how they are progressing through the off-season.

Carter spoke about what the teams needs to do to improve he talked about this upcoming training camp, "for us to improve we have to keep getting the chemistry right so we can take that next step and getting us to be an elite team".

Carter was asked what were other specifics aspects the team would be working on to improve. He declined to comment on specifics but kept reiterating that this upcoming training camp is going to be vital for this team and chemistry is going to play a big factor.

Jaylen Reed also spoke optimistically about the team. First, addressing how he was progressing from his injury last season and his new role. “ I'm back and better. I'm just going to continue to take some steps, small steps. And step into my role as a leader. The absence of Ji'Ayir Brown left an opportunity to step into that role and I'm happy to do it.”

Reed also spoke about what can Nittany Lions fans expect from the team this season. “You can expect a team to go out there and play with heart and effort at all times. Especially, defense the way we're going to swarm to the ball, the offense is going to make plays, and we're going to come together on special teams and blend all three phases together."

Penn State has massive expectations going into this season. Some think they'll position themselves to be in the college football playoff.