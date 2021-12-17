Penn State LB Brandon Smith declares for 2022 NFL Draft

Penn State football linebacker Brandon Smith has officially declared for the 2022 NFL Draft and won't play in the upcoming Outback Bowl per his Twitter account.

The third year linebacker is listed at 6-foot-3, 241-pounds and is considered one of the Nittany Lions top NFL prospects on the current roster. This past season, Smith finished with 81 total tackles, five pass deflections, two sacks and one forced fumble.

Recently ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper listed Smith as the No. 2 outside linebacker in the upcoming 2022 NFL Draft, only behind Michigan's David Ojabo.

