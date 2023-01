Penn State linebacker Jamari Buddin has entered the transfer portal. The Ypsilanti, Michigan native just finished his second season with the Nittany Lions, and will now look for a new team to play for with three years of eligibility remaining.

Buddin was ranked as the No. 33 outside linebacker and No. 15 prospect in Michigan by Rivals as part of the 2021 recruiting cycle.

The 6-foot-2 linebacker played sparingly in his first two years, accumulating 12 total tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one fumble recovery.