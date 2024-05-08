Penn State's linebacker room's depth took a hit over the past few weeks as rising redshirt sophomore linebacker Keon Wylie is expected to miss an extended period of time this upcoming fall after suffering what is being considered a significant injury in spring practices.

Happy Valley Insider was able to confirm the injury with a source with knowledge of the situation on Wednesday afternoon following initial reports of the injury on Wednesday morning.

Wylie notably did not appear in Penn State's annual spring game in April.

