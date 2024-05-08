Penn State LB Keon Wylie to miss extended period of time with injury
Penn State's linebacker room's depth took a hit over the past few weeks as rising redshirt sophomore linebacker Keon Wylie is expected to miss an extended period of time this upcoming fall after suffering what is being considered a significant injury in spring practices.
Happy Valley Insider was able to confirm the injury with a source with knowledge of the situation on Wednesday afternoon following initial reports of the injury on Wednesday morning.
Wylie notably did not appear in Penn State's annual spring game in April.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound linebacker out of Philadelphia was expected to see a bigger role in Penn State's defense this upcoming fall after playing in all 13 games as a redshirt freshman for the Nittany Lions. In those 13 games, he recorded 17 tackles including five tackles for loss, and three sacks.
Wylie was originally a four-star prospect in Penn State's 2022 recruiting class, a top-10 player in the state of Pennsylvania and ranked as a top-20 defensive end nationally.
He committed to the Nittany Lions over offers from Arizona State, Boston College, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Michigan, Ole Miss, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Tennessee Texas A&M, Virginia Tech, and West Virginia.
Wylie is not the only Nittany Lion who came out of spring practices banged up.
