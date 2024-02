Rivasl250 linebacker Dayshaun Burnett is ready to make a commitment. On Monday afternoon, the Imani Christian standout announced that he would be announcing his commitment on Wednesday, February 7 at 2:45 p.m.

Burnett also reiterated his top five in his recruitment of West Virginia, Kentucky, Penn State, Pittsburgh, and Rutgers. The Pittsburgh native previously announced his top five in December.

The 6-foot-3, 219-pound outside linebacker has made seven trips to Penn State in his recruitment but has only been to campus twice in the last calendar year including for the Nittany Lions season opener against West Virginia.

He also made three visits to Pittsburgh, three visits to Rutgers, and three visits to West Virginia. The only school within his top five that he has not visited is the Kentucky Wildcats.

Penn State currently holds nine commitments in their 2025 recruiting class which currently sits sixth in the Rivals team recruiting rankings. Of the program's nine commitments, four are Pennsylvania natives; defensive back Xxavier Thomas, linebacker Alex Tatsch, offensive lineman Brady O'Hara, and running back Tiqwai Hayes.