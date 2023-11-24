Advertisement
Penn State looks for a bounce-back win against Butler

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

After falling to No. 12 Texas A&M 89-77, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to bounce back on Friday afternoon against the Big East's Butler Bulldogs.

Butler is looking to bounce back from a loss of their own, falling to FAU 91-86. The Bulldogs have lost each of their last two games after starting the season 3-0. Last Friday, the Spartans also fell to the Michigan State Spartans 74-54.

Penn State and Butler have only met one other time, that matchup coming last November, a 68-62 win for the Nittany Lions at home.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: November 24, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET

WHERE: State Farm Field House (5,000) -- Kissimmee, Florida

TV/STREAM: ESPN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)


STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON (AS OF 11/23)
Penn State STAT Butler

77.5 (144)

PS/G

65.3 (332)

53.5 (3)

PA/G

67.9 (115)

41.8% (272)

FG%

43.6% (235)

51.% (197)

2P%

49.7% (236)

29.6% (267)

3P%

19.8% (263)

74.5% (92)

FT%

75.8% (68)

39.3 (128)

REB/G

73.9% (101)

12.0 (122)

O-REB/G

6.5 (358)

0.846 (244)

AST/TO RATIO

1.273 (81)

76.3 (60)

TEMPO

73.8 (116)

1.016 (17)

OFF EFF

1.100 (57)

0.701 (2)

DEF EFF

0.875 (30)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam

Penn State

82

81

54

Butler

77

55

77
Sagarin and NET rankings will be added upon the intial release of both. NET is exepcted to be released in December

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Sagarin
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

11.2

2.4

3.4

G

Kanye Clary

17.8

3.2

2.4

F

Zach Hicks

6.8

2.6

0.8

F

Nick Kern

5.8

4.2

2.0

C

Qudus Wahab

10.6

10.8

0.6

Who is Butler's projected starting five?

Texas A&amp;M Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Pierre Brooks

13.3

4.0

2.0

G

Posh Alexander

12.3

3.0

4.0

G

Jahmyl Telfort

12.3

4.5

1.3

G

DJ Davis

11.8

20.8

2.3

F

Jalen Thomas

4.5

6.5

0.0

Penn State vs Butler Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

50.0%

16.9%

29.4%

38.4%

Butler

53.3%

15.3%

27.6%

36.4%

PREDICTION: Penn State 75 - Butler 72

