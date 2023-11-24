Penn State looks for a bounce-back win against Butler
After falling to No. 12 Texas A&M 89-77, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to bounce back on Friday afternoon against the Big East's Butler Bulldogs.
Butler is looking to bounce back from a loss of their own, falling to FAU 91-86. The Bulldogs have lost each of their last two games after starting the season 3-0. Last Friday, the Spartans also fell to the Michigan State Spartans 74-54.
Penn State and Butler have only met one other time, that matchup coming last November, a 68-62 win for the Nittany Lions at home.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: November 24, 2023 1:30 p.m. ET
WHERE: State Farm Field House (5,000) -- Kissimmee, Florida
TV/STREAM: ESPN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Butler
|
77.5 (144)
|
PS/G
|
65.3 (332)
|
53.5 (3)
|
PA/G
|
67.9 (115)
|
41.8% (272)
|
FG%
|
43.6% (235)
|
51.% (197)
|
2P%
|
49.7% (236)
|
29.6% (267)
|
3P%
|
19.8% (263)
|
74.5% (92)
|
FT%
|
75.8% (68)
|
39.3 (128)
|
REB/G
|
73.9% (101)
|
12.0 (122)
|
O-REB/G
|
6.5 (358)
|
0.846 (244)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.273 (81)
|
76.3 (60)
|
TEMPO
|
73.8 (116)
|
1.016 (17)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.100 (57)
|
0.701 (2)
|
DEF EFF
|
0.875 (30)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|
Penn State
|
82
|
81
|
54
|
Butler
|
77
|
55
|
77
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
11.2
|
2.4
|
3.4
|
G
|
17.8
|
3.2
|
2.4
|
F
|
6.8
|
2.6
|
0.8
|
F
|
5.8
|
4.2
|
2.0
|
C
|
10.6
|
10.8
|
0.6
Who is Butler's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
13.3
|
4.0
|
2.0
|
G
|
12.3
|
3.0
|
4.0
|
G
|
12.3
|
4.5
|
1.3
|
G
|
11.8
|
20.8
|
2.3
|
F
|
4.5
|
6.5
|
0.0
Penn State vs Butler Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
50.0%
|
16.9%
|
29.4%
|
38.4%
|
Butler
|
53.3%
|
15.3%
|
27.6%
|
36.4%
PREDICTION: Penn State 75 - Butler 72
--------------------------------------------------------------
