After falling to No. 12 Texas A&M 89-77, the Penn State Nittany Lions will look to bounce back on Friday afternoon against the Big East's Butler Bulldogs.

Butler is looking to bounce back from a loss of their own, falling to FAU 91-86. The Bulldogs have lost each of their last two games after starting the season 3-0. Last Friday, the Spartans also fell to the Michigan State Spartans 74-54.