Penn State looks for a win over Michigan at the Palestra
The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to pick up their second conference win of the season on Sunday afternoon at 'The Cathedral of College Basketball', The Palestra in Philadelphia when they take on the Michigan Wolverines.
The Nittany Lions are coming off a 92-61 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday, a game in which Mike Rhoades's program never stood a chance. With the loss, the Nittany Lions enter Sunday's game with a 7-7 record including 1-2 in conference play.
The Wolverines enter the game with a 6-8 record with three-straight losses to Florida, McNeese State, and Minnesota. The Wolverines overall have lost six of their last eight games.
Here's what to know for Sunday afternoon's matchup.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: January 7th, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: The Palestra (8,722) -- Philadelphia,PA
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Michigan
|
76.3 (158)
|
PS/G
|
82.3 (43)
|
17.9 (196)
|
PA/G
|
78.6 (331)
|
43.0% (270)
|
FG%
|
48.0% (46)
|
52.2% (162)
|
2P%
|
54.8% (70)
|
30.3% (310)
|
3P%
|
37.9% (27)
|
73.7% (87)
|
FT%
|
71.6% (161)
|
33.5 (309)
|
REB/G
|
37.6 (137)
|
10.9 (174)
|
O-REB/G
|
11.4 (132)
|
0.988 (206)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.044 (174)
|
74.2 (73
|
TEMPO
|
74.2 (72)
|
1.028 (156)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.109 (49)
|
0.969 (98)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.060 (246)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
118
|
120
|
108
|
136
|
120.5
|
Michigan
|
65
|
70
|
63
|
84
|
70.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
12.8
|
1.8
|
4.4
|
G
|
18.4
|
3.2
|
2.9
|
F
|
6.6
|
3.4
|
1.1
|
F
|
6.8
|
3.5
|
0.2
|
C
|
9.8
|
8.8
|
0.6
Who is Michigan's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
18.3
|
4.3
|
5.1
|
G
|
10.4
|
4.3
|
2.3
|
G
|
17.1
|
7.6
|
2.6
|
F
|
8.5
|
6.4
|
0.6
|
F
|
11.9
|
4.3
|
1.4
Penn State vs Michigan State Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.4%
|
16.2%
|
28.8%
|
35.6
|
Michigan
|
55.6%
|
18.0%
|
33.9%
|
33.5
