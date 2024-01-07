The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to pick up their second conference win of the season on Sunday afternoon at 'The Cathedral of College Basketball', The Palestra in Philadelphia when they take on the Michigan Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 92-61 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday, a game in which Mike Rhoades's program never stood a chance. With the loss, the Nittany Lions enter Sunday's game with a 7-7 record including 1-2 in conference play.

The Wolverines enter the game with a 6-8 record with three-straight losses to Florida, McNeese State, and Minnesota. The Wolverines overall have lost six of their last eight games.

Here's what to know for Sunday afternoon's matchup.