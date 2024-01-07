Advertisement
Penn State looks for a win over Michigan at the Palestra

Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports
Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to pick up their second conference win of the season on Sunday afternoon at 'The Cathedral of College Basketball', The Palestra in Philadelphia when they take on the Michigan Wolverines.

The Nittany Lions are coming off a 92-61 loss to Michigan State on Wednesday, a game in which Mike Rhoades's program never stood a chance. With the loss, the Nittany Lions enter Sunday's game with a 7-7 record including 1-2 in conference play.

The Wolverines enter the game with a 6-8 record with three-straight losses to Florida, McNeese State, and Minnesota. The Wolverines overall have lost six of their last eight games.

Here's what to know for Sunday afternoon's matchup.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: January 7th, 2024 12:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: The Palestra (8,722) -- Philadelphia,PA

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Michigan

76.3 (158)

PS/G

82.3 (43)

17.9 (196)

PA/G

78.6 (331)

43.0% (270)

FG%

48.0% (46)

52.2% (162)

2P%

54.8% (70)

30.3% (310)

3P%

37.9% (27)

73.7% (87)

FT%

71.6% (161)

33.5 (309)

REB/G

37.6 (137)

10.9 (174)

O-REB/G

11.4 (132)

0.988 (206)

AST/TO RATIO

1.044 (174)

74.2 (73

TEMPO

74.2 (72)

1.028 (156)

OFF EFF

1.109 (49)

0.969 (98)

DEF EFF

1.060 (246)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

118

120

108

136

120.5

Michigan

65

70

63

84

70.5
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

12.8

1.8

4.4

G

Kanye Clary

18.4

3.2

2.9

F

Zach Hicks

6.6

3.4

1.1

F

Puff Johnson

6.8

3.5

0.2

C

Qudus Wahab

9.8

8.8

0.6

Who is Michigan's projected starting five?

Michigan Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Dug McDaniel

18.3

4.3

5.1

G

Nimari Burnett

10.4

4.3

2.3

G

Olivier Nkamhoua

17.1

7.6

2.6

F

Tarris Reed

8.5

6.4

0.6

F

Terrance Williams

11.9

4.3

1.4

Penn State vs Michigan State Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.4%

16.2%

28.8%

35.6

Michigan

55.6%

18.0%

33.9%

33.5

