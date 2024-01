After dropping back-to-back games, Penn State basketball looks to stop the skid when it travels to Piscataway to take on Rutgers on Saturday night.

The Nittany Lions fell to 9-11 after their most recent defeat, squandering a 16-point lead to Minnesota, and now sit at 3-6 in conference play. Rutgers has also lost its last two outings, falling to Illinois and Purdue. The Scarlet Knights are 10-9 on the season and 2-6 in Big Ten play.

Happy Valley Insider gets you primed for the conference clash in Piscataway on Saturday.