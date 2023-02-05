The Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday evening is looking for win No. 15 of their 2022-23 season as they take on the 10-13 Nebraska Cornhuskers.

The Nittany Lions last time out against the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday saw a big second half of the Boilermakers make a once close game, a blowout 80-60 loss for Micah Shrewberry's program.

The Cornhuskers are coming off a blowout loss of thier own, 72-56 to Illinois last Tuesday. It was a fourth straight double-digit loss for Nebraska dating back to January 21 when the Nittany Lions beat the Cornhuskers 76-65 in Happy Valley.

In that game on January 21, Andrew Funk led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Seth Lundy also contributed 16 points while Jalen Pickett had 12 of his own.



