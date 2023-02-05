Penn State looks for win No.15 againt Nebraska: How to watch, odds, & more
The Penn State Nittany Lions on Sunday evening is looking for win No. 15 of their 2022-23 season as they take on the 10-13 Nebraska Cornhuskers.
The Nittany Lions last time out against the Purdue Boilermakers on Wednesday saw a big second half of the Boilermakers make a once close game, a blowout 80-60 loss for Micah Shrewberry's program.
The Cornhuskers are coming off a blowout loss of thier own, 72-56 to Illinois last Tuesday. It was a fourth straight double-digit loss for Nebraska dating back to January 21 when the Nittany Lions beat the Cornhuskers 76-65 in Happy Valley.
In that game on January 21, Andrew Funk led all scorers with 23 points on 8-of-13 shooting. Seth Lundy also contributed 16 points while Jalen Pickett had 12 of his own.
HOW TO WATCH:
Sunday's late afternoon tip-off at 4:30 p.m. can be watched on the Big Ten Network and can be streamed on the Fox Sports app as well.
BETTING ODDS:
The Nittany Lions enter the game as a 4.5 point favorite over the Cornhuskers. Penn State is 12-9-1 against the spread this season while Nebraska is a Big Ten worst 7-16. The over/under for the game is currently set at 136. The over has hit in 12 of Penn State's 22 games this season but just six of Nebraska's 22, thanks to the Cornhuskers dismal offense, averaging just 65.4 points per game, which ranks 366th nationally.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT PER GAME
|Penn State
|Nebraska
|
Point
|
73.0
|
65.4
|
Points Against
|
67.2
|
68.6
|
Rebounds
|
32.6
|
35.1
|
Assists
|
14.7
|
13.1
|
Blocks
|
2.2
|
2.3
|
Steals
|
5.0
|
5.5
PREDICTION: Penn State 75 - Nebraska 64
