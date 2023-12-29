The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to close out their non-conference slate on a high note when Rider comes to town on Friday afternoon. The final tune up before the thick of Big Ten play comes against a 3-9 Rider team that has struggled mightily throughout the first two months of the season.

Mike Rhoades' team has won two of its last three, coming on the heels of a five game losing streak previously. The Nittany Lions also have an opportunity to get back above .500 heading into a trip to East Lansing to kick off conference play.