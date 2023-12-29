Penn State looks to close non-conference slate with win over Rider
The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to close out their non-conference slate on a high note when Rider comes to town on Friday afternoon. The final tune up before the thick of Big Ten play comes against a 3-9 Rider team that has struggled mightily throughout the first two months of the season.
Mike Rhoades' team has won two of its last three, coming on the heels of a five game losing streak previously. The Nittany Lions also have an opportunity to get back above .500 heading into a trip to East Lansing to kick off conference play.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: December 29th, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania
TV/STREAM: B1G+
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Le Moyne
|
76.4 (143)
|
PS/G
|
75.6 (174)
|
70.9 (182)
|
PA/G
|
73.4 (244)
|
43.1% (262)
|
FG%
|
43.4% (255)
|
51.2.% (142)
|
2P%
|
43.8% (340)
|
31.8% (225)
|
3P%
|
26.9% (343)
|
72.0% (155)
|
FT%
|
69.9% (235)
|
36.2 (309)
|
REB/G
|
32.1 (304)
|
10.9 (175)
|
O-REB/G
|
14.67 (12)
|
1.05 (206)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.00 (240)
|
71.5 (71)
|
TEMPO
|
68.9 (184)
|
1.074 (107)
|
OFF EFF
|
0.993 (275)
|
1.024 (130)
|
DEF EFF
|
1.076 (257)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
111
|
110
|
108
|
132
|
115.25
|
Rider
|
274
|
256
|
286
|
300
|
279
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
13.9
|
1.8
|
4.1
|
G
|
17.3
|
3.5
|
2.8
|
F
|
6.8
|
3.6
|
1.3
|
F
|
6.7
|
3.1
|
0.2
|
C
|
10.1
|
9.0
|
0.7
Who is Rider’s projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
Allen Powell
|
10.3
|
1.6
|
2.6
|
G
|
Corey McKeithan
|
9.8
|
4.2
|
3.1
|
G
|
T.J. Weeks Jr.
|
8.0
|
6.3
|
0.8
|
F
|
Mervin James
|
19.2
|
7.5
|
1.8
|
F
|
Tariq Ingraham
|
8.1
|
6.5
|
0.8
Penn State vs Rider Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.7%
|
15.3%
|
28.7%
|
34.4
|
Rider
|
42.8%
|
17.5%
|
34.9%
|
29.7
