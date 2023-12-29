Advertisement
Penn State looks to close non-conference slate with win over Rider

Dub Jellison • Happy Valley Insider
Staff Writer
@dubjellison

The Penn State Nittany Lions will look to close out their non-conference slate on a high note when Rider comes to town on Friday afternoon. The final tune up before the thick of Big Ten play comes against a 3-9 Rider team that has struggled mightily throughout the first two months of the season.

Mike Rhoades' team has won two of its last three, coming on the heels of a five game losing streak previously. The Nittany Lions also have an opportunity to get back above .500 heading into a trip to East Lansing to kick off conference play.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: December 29th, 2023 2:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV/STREAM: B1G+

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

Penn State STAT Le Moyne

76.4 (143)

PS/G

75.6 (174)

70.9 (182)

PA/G

73.4 (244)

43.1% (262)

FG%

43.4% (255)

51.2.% (142)

2P%

43.8% (340)

31.8% (225)

3P%

26.9% (343)

72.0% (155)

FT%

69.9% (235)

36.2 (309)

REB/G

32.1 (304)

10.9 (175)

O-REB/G

14.67 (12)

1.05 (206)

AST/TO RATIO

1.00 (240)

71.5 (71)

TEMPO

68.9 (184)

1.074 (107)

OFF EFF

0.993 (275)

1.024 (130)

DEF EFF

1.076 (257)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

111

110

108

132

115.25

Rider

274

256

286

300

279
See the full rankings.

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

13.9

1.8

4.1

G

Kanye Clary

17.3

3.5

2.8

F

Zach Hicks

6.8

3.6

1.3

F

Puff Johnson

6.7

3.1

0.2

C

Qudus Wahab

10.1

9.0

0.7

Who is Rider’s projected starting five?

Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Allen Powell

10.3

1.6

2.6

G

Corey McKeithan

9.8

4.2

3.1

G

T.J. Weeks Jr.

8.0

6.3

0.8

F

Mervin James

19.2

7.5

1.8

F

Tariq Ingraham

8.1

6.5

0.8

Penn State vs Rider Four Factors

TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.7%

15.3%

28.7%

34.4

Rider

42.8%

17.5%

34.9%

29.7

--------------------------------------------------------------

