Penn State looks to snap five-game losing streak on Saturday against OSU
Heading into Thanksgiving, Penn State was 4-0 on the season and things were looking promising for Mike Rhoades and company. Now, just a few weeks later, the Nittany Lions are losers of five straight and now sit at 4-5 on the season.
Last time out, the Nittany Lions fell to the Maryland Terrapins 81-75 in overtime as the Terrapins outscored the Nittany Lions 10-4 in the overtime period to get the win. Now, Penn State will look to bounce back and snap that five-game losing streak against an Ohio State program that is looking like a team that could make a potential deep run in this season's NCAA Tournament.
Last season, Penn State won the only matchup between the two programs 75-71 on February 23 in Columbus. This is one of two matchups between the two teams this season, they'll meet up on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center and then on January 20 in Columbus.
Saturday's game will also see the return of former Nittany Lion Evan Mahaffey who left the program this offseason following the departure of Micah Shrewsberry. In nine games this season, Mahaffey has made nine starts, averaging 3.4 points per game.
WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH
WHEN: December 9, 2023 6:00 p.m. ET
WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania
TV/STREAM: BTN
Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)
STAT COMPARISON
|Penn State
|STAT
|Ohio State
|
75.7 (157)
|
PS/G
|
80.9 (66)
|
70.4 (174)
|
PA/G
|
65.6 (64)
|
43.5% (240)
|
FG%
|
47.4% (71)
|
53.0% (132)
|
2P%
|
51.6% (181)
|
29.7% (300)
|
3P%
|
40.1% (12)
|
74.3% (73)
|
FT%
|
77.0% (30)
|
33.0 (312)
|
REB/G
|
38.1 (117)
|
10.1 (233)
|
O-REB/G
|
12.62 (71)
|
0.915 (235)
|
AST/TO RATIO
|
1.415 (44)
|
73.5 (106)
|
TEMPO
|
68.6 (302)
|
1.029 (142)
|
OFF EFF
|
1.179 (12)
|
.958 (82)
|
DEF EFF
|
0.955 (80)
RANKINGS COMPARISON
|TEAM
|KenPom
|ESPN BPI
|Haslam
|NET
|Average
|
Penn State
|
123
|
108
|
109
|
171
|
127.7
|
Ohio State
|
24
|
33
|
23
|
25
|
26.2
Who is Penn State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
14.4
|
2.1
|
3.3
|
G
|
16.2
|
2.8
|
2.6
|
F
|
7.8
|
3.9
|
1.2
|
F
|
6.1
|
2.4
|
0.0
|
C
|
10.4
|
9.3
|
0.8
Who is Ohio State's projected starting five?
|Position
|Player
|Points
|Rebounds
|Assists
|
G
|
18.7
|
2.3
|
4.3
|
G
|
14.7
|
5.2
|
3.8
|
F
|
13.9
|
4.4
|
1.6
|
F
|
3.4
|
3.7
|
1.7
|
C
|
5.3
|
6.7
|
0.4
Penn State vs Ohio State Four Factors
|TEAM
|Eff. FG%
|Turnover %
|Off. Reb %
|FT RATE
|
Penn State
|
49.5%
|
16.4%
|
27.7%
|
37.7
|
Ohio State
|
54.7%
|
15.8%
|
37.4%
|
37.2
