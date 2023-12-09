Heading into Thanksgiving, Penn State was 4-0 on the season and things were looking promising for Mike Rhoades and company. Now, just a few weeks later, the Nittany Lions are losers of five straight and now sit at 4-5 on the season.

Last time out, the Nittany Lions fell to the Maryland Terrapins 81-75 in overtime as the Terrapins outscored the Nittany Lions 10-4 in the overtime period to get the win. Now, Penn State will look to bounce back and snap that five-game losing streak against an Ohio State program that is looking like a team that could make a potential deep run in this season's NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Penn State won the only matchup between the two programs 75-71 on February 23 in Columbus. This is one of two matchups between the two teams this season, they'll meet up on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center and then on January 20 in Columbus.