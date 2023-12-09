Advertisement
News More News
ago basketball Edit

Penn State looks to snap five-game losing streak on Saturday against OSU

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Happy Valley Insider
Beat Writer / Recruiting Analyst
@RivalsDylanCC

Heading into Thanksgiving, Penn State was 4-0 on the season and things were looking promising for Mike Rhoades and company. Now, just a few weeks later, the Nittany Lions are losers of five straight and now sit at 4-5 on the season.

Last time out, the Nittany Lions fell to the Maryland Terrapins 81-75 in overtime as the Terrapins outscored the Nittany Lions 10-4 in the overtime period to get the win. Now, Penn State will look to bounce back and snap that five-game losing streak against an Ohio State program that is looking like a team that could make a potential deep run in this season's NCAA Tournament.

Last season, Penn State won the only matchup between the two programs 75-71 on February 23 in Columbus. This is one of two matchups between the two teams this season, they'll meet up on Saturday at Bryce Jordan Center and then on January 20 in Columbus.

NOT A RIVALS SUBSCRIBER? JOIN TODAY AND GET 30 DAYS FREE!

Advertisement

Saturday's game will also see the return of former Nittany Lion Evan Mahaffey who left the program this offseason following the departure of Micah Shrewsberry. In nine games this season, Mahaffey has made nine starts, averaging 3.4 points per game.

WHERE, WHEN, HOW TO WATCH

WHEN: December 9, 2023 6:00 p.m. ET

WHERE: Bryce Jordan Center (15,261) -- University Park, Pennsylvania

TV/STREAM: BTN

Radio: Penn State Sports Network – Steve Jones (pxp) & Dick Jerardi (analyst)

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
Penn State STAT Ohio State

75.7 (157)

PS/G

80.9 (66)

70.4 (174)

PA/G

65.6 (64)

43.5% (240)

FG%

47.4% (71)

53.0% (132)

2P%

51.6% (181)

29.7% (300)

3P%

40.1% (12)

74.3% (73)

FT%

77.0% (30)

33.0 (312)

REB/G

38.1 (117)

10.1 (233)

O-REB/G

12.62 (71)

0.915 (235)

AST/TO RATIO

1.415 (44)

73.5 (106)

TEMPO

68.6 (302)

1.029 (142)

OFF EFF

1.179 (12)

.958 (82)

DEF EFF

0.955 (80)
OFF EFF = Offensive Efficiency / DEF EFF = Defensive EFF

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
TEAM KenPom ESPN BPI Haslam NET Average

Penn State

123

108

109

171

127.7

Maryland

24

33

23

25

26.2
Sagarin and NET rankings will be added upon the intial release of both. NET is exepcted to be released in December

See the full rankings.

-- KenPom
-- NET
-- ESPN BPI
-- Haslam

Who is Penn State's projected starting five?

PENN STATE PROJECTED STARTERS
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Ace Baldwin

14.4

2.1

3.3

G

Kanye Clary

16.2

2.8

2.6

F

Zach Hicks

7.8

3.9

1.2

F

Puff Johnson

6.1

2.4

0.0

C

Qudus Wahab

10.4

9.3

0.8

Who is Ohio State's projected starting five?

Ohio State Projected Starters
Position Player Points Rebounds Assists

G

Bruce Thornton

18.7

2.3

4.3

G

Roddy Gayle

14.7

5.2

3.8

F

Jamison Battle

13.9

4.4

1.6

F

Evan Mahaffey

3.4

3.7

1.7

C

Felix Okpara

5.3

6.7

0.4

Penn State vs Ohio State Four Factors

FOUR FACTORS
TEAM Eff. FG% Turnover % Off. Reb % FT RATE

Penn State

49.5%

16.4%

27.7%

37.7

Ohio State

54.7%

15.8%

37.4%

37.2

--------------------------------------------------------------

Follow us on Twitter!

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

Talk about it inside The Lions Den Message Board

Talk about it inside the FREE Penn State Message Board

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement