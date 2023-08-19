Penn State has picked up an early major commitment from an elite in-state prospect 2026 running back Messiah Mickens announced his commitment to the Nittany Lions on Saturday evening. While currently unrated here at Rivals, like all 2026 prospects, the Trinity High School standout will likely be one of the top-ranked running backs in the country once the initial 2026 rankings are released.

"It's like home down there," Mickens told Happy Valley Insider back in May after making an unofficial visit to Happy Valley. "They always treat me with care, making sure that my family is right, things like that," he added. When it came to what it would take for Penn State to land his commitment, Mickens said, "Just treat me like it's home down there."Just keep on recruiting me and things like that. Make sure my family feels welcome down there as well." It sounds like the Nittany Lions continued to do that over the last few months, landing his commitment on Saturday. Notably, at the time of that previous interview, Mickens was expecting not to make a commitment till his junior year of high school. That process has certainly been sped up, as there are still 27 months until Mickens can officially sign with Penn State.



Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj48YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL2hhc2h0YWcvQUdU Rz9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0FHVEc8L2E+ IENPTU1JVFRFRCDwn5S14pqq77iPIDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdpdHRl ci5jb20vaGFzaHRhZy9IYXBweXZhbGxleT9zcmM9aGFzaCZhbXA7cmVmX3Ny Yz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0hhcHB5dmFsbGV5PC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRw czovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL0hheWVzZmF3Y2V0dDM/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1 RXRmdyI+QEhheWVzZmF3Y2V0dDM8L2E+IDxhIGhyZWY9Imh0dHBzOi8vdHdp dHRlci5jb20vQ29hY2hfSkhpSUk/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+QENv YWNoX0pIaUlJPC9hPiA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vb2FETk8xbDQz cyI+cGljLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL29hRE5PMWw0M3M8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsg TWVzc2lhaCBNaWNrZW5zIChATWVzc2lhaF8xTSkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9NZXNzaWFoXzFNL3N0YXR1cy8xNjkzMDM2NDYwMDM3 ODE2NDA2P3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0ZnciPkF1Z3VzdCAxOSwgMjAyMzwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK