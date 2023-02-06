Four-star wide receiver and Rivals250 prospect Keylen Adams announced his top four on Sunday via Instagram . The Green Run (VA) standout is ranked as the 170th-best prospect in the country and the third-best prospect in the state of Virginia.

Adams is one of the Nittany Lions' top wide receiver targets in the 2024 recruiting cycle and was on campus last month for an unofficial visit. His only other reported visit during the month of January was to Virginia Tech.

Notably, with the hiring of wide receivers coach Marques Hagans, the Nittany Lions will likely increase their presence in the Virginia Beach/Tidewater region, which Adams calls home. Hagans is considered a living legend in the area and could become a big factor for the Nittany Lions as they continue to look to dominate the state of Virginia on the recruiting trail.

In the 2023 recruiting cycle, the Nittany Lions were especially dominant, landing six prospects out of the Old Dominion State including names such as Alex Birchmeier and Tony Rojas.

The Nittany Lions currently hold a pair of commitments in their 2024 recruiting class from offensive lineman Cooper Cousins and linebacker Anthony Speca.